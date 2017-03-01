Join   

This bank was built for you.

We are Nigeria's first fully digital bank, designed to match your lifestyle and help you save more.

Sign Up In 5 Minutes

Open an ALAT account from your phone with your BVN and phone number, no paperwork required.

Save Easily

Take the pressure off with a simple automated savings plan and earn 10% annual interest - three times the standard bank rate.

Schedule Transfers

Schedule your transfers and recurring bill payments so they're paid on time even if you forget.

Free Card Delivery

Pick one of three bank card designs and we'll deliver yours to you in two business days, anywhere in Nigeria, at no cost.

Control Your Card

Activate your debit card, lock it, unlock it and choose where it works all from your phone.

You Can DIY

Change your PIN, update your personal information and upload documents with your phone's camera. No help needed.

